Lizzo shares positive affirmations on World Mental Health Day

Lizzo shared meaningful reminders for her followers on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.
Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old rapper re-posted a story from YITTY, a shapewear brand co-created by the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, which consists of four uplifting thoughts.
The Truth Hurts singer urged her fans who are going through a difficult phase in life "to be kind to yourself" and "never let bad days’ win."
The singer emphasized that taking "small steps" in life counted as a good progress, further added that "what’s coming is better than what’s gone."
Over the weekend, Lizzo dropped a video of her incredible flute performance with her childhood favourite rock band, Incubus.
On her Instagram handle, the Good As Hell singer recalled a fan moment from 20 years ago when she saw the famous rock band performing at Woodlands Pavilion.
In a touching caption, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude as the rapper showcased her fluting skills on stage with the members of '90s band.
Last month, Lizzo received a Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition gala in Los Angeles in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit filed by her former employees.
Earlier, in August, the musician was accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by her former employees.
