Imam-ul-Haq eclipses Babar Azam to reach 3,000 ODI runs in 67 innings

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq reacts after playing a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan's top order batsman Imam-ul-Haq, during Men in Green's second match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka, reached a career milestone after he smashed 3,000 one-day international (ODI) runs and became the second-fastest batter to do so.

The left-handed opener — reaching the milestone in 67 innings — surpassed skipper Babar Azam who did so in 68 innings.

Imam is joined by fellow teammate Fakhar Zaman and West Indies' Shai Hope who also completed 3,000 runs in 67 innings.

The trio is trailed by South Africa's Hashim Amla who is the fastest batter to reach the milestone in 57 innings.



Earlier, in the day Sri Lanka handed Pakistan an impressive 345-run target with their batters Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama playing a ruthless game to smash two tons against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow after winning the toss and electing to bat first, with opening batter Kusal Perera departing without scoring off a Hassan Ali delivery.

However, the Islanders recovered quickly courtesy of a 102-run partnership between opener Pathum Nissanka (51 runs from 61 balls) and Kusal Mendis, who scored an impressive 122 runs from 77 balls, his innings featuring six sixes.

Sadeera Samarawickrama anchored Sri Lanka’s innings by scoring 108 runs from 89 balls, skillfully finding gaps all over the ground to score his ton.

Ali came back later in the attack with an impressive spell, returning figures of 4-71 from 10 overs while Haris Rauf returned figures of 2-64 from his 10 overs.