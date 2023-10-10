Victoria Beckham resents David Beckham 'all over again' on affair scandal

A brand-new resentment has reportedly built up inside of Victoria Beckham towards her husband David Beckham over his alleged affair with his personal assistant back in the noughties.

Back in 2003, the former footballer was accused of being in an extra-marital affair with Rebecca Loos by a media tabloid.

The couple laid it all bare in the family’s new Netflix documentary titled, Beckham, branding the affair the “hardest part of their lives.”

Speaking to Heat Magazine, an insider claimed that the Spice Girls alum “battled” to get on board with the idea of addressing the scandal in front of the camera.

“She feels that it reduces them as a couple to being defined by this moment in time. It’s also dragging a lot of those old feelings back up,” they explained.

“When she talks about resenting David it brings her straight back to that period – in some ways, it’s like she’s reliving it.”

The source went on to share that fashion designer is second-guessing the pair’s decision to bring up the affair, as she fears “this could be risking the all happiness she’s worked so hard for.”

“Another big worry has been that it might cause Rebecca to pop up again, because she’s become this person of interest once more. But this time it would be the children who were impacted as well,” they added.