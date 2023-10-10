Pakistan captain Babar Azam throws the coin in the air as Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka looks on at the toss at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in India. — PCB

Pakistan have opted to bench out of form Fakhar Zaman and bring in Abdullah Shafique against Sri Lanka in their second match of the World Cup being played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in India.

The change was announced by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after he lost the toss to Sri Lanka.

The Islanders have opted to bat first against.

Sir Lanka have made a change in their Playing XI as they have benched Kasun Rajitha and replaced him with Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said they opted to bat first as they saw some turn in the later part of the game in the last couple of matches. However, he added that his bowlers will need to hit the right areas and variations.

On the other hand, Babar said that the pitch looks dry and good, saying that the first 10 overs will be very crucial.

"We've been here for one-and-a-half weeks — we know the wicket and the outfield," said the Pakistani skipper adding that Pakistan has a good record against Sri Lanka in the World Cup.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Details to follow...