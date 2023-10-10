William and Kate thrive in philanthropy, while Harry and Meghan chase stardom

Prince William and Kate Middleton have expanded their showbiz connections by appointing Dame Pippa Harris, the renowned producer behind the hit BBC drama Call the Midwife, as a director of their Royal Foundation.

Additionally, she will serve as a director of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund Trustee Company.

A royal source described this appointment as significant, emphasizing Dame Pippa's extensive network and her exceptional ability to accomplish tasks.

Furthermore, Dame Pippa currently serves as the chairperson of Bafta, an organization for which Prince William holds the role of royal patron.

The Royal Foundation, originally founded with the involvement of Prince Harry, faced concerns about its future when he and Meghan Markle stepped away in 2020.

However, the foundation experienced a surprising boost in income the following year, reaching an impressive £11.78 million.

This figure was nearly double the £6.68 million raised in 2019 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still active participants.

The primary focus of the Royal Foundation is to develop programs and initiatives aligned with the interests of Prince William and Catherine, particularly in the realms of early childhood, mental health, and the environment.



