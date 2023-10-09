Kanye West stirs up anti-Semitic controversy once again

Kanye West stirred up anti-Semitic controversy after the rapper reportedly filed to trademark the term “YEWS,” across a range of sectors.

The Yeezy mogul made 26 filings to the US Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) in California to own the made-up term earlier this month.

As per the documents, it will be used on clothing, restaurant, and gambling among others.

Critics took to Reddit to decry West’s attempt at mocking the Jewish community by combining his new name, Ye, and Jews to make up the term.

“I underestimated how much he let's his hatred fuel his actions,” wrote one, while another affirmed: “This is why excessive money should not be in uneducated, unhinged, undeserving people's pocket.”

Ye’s latest attempt at anti-Semitism follows his tirades from last year when he publicly berated the community, prompting backlash from the internet.

The Donda rapper was dropped by major partnerships, including Adidas and Balenciaga, and blocked from his social media accounts.

