Emotional Holly Willoughby makes ‘security driven’ decision following murder and kidnap plot

Holly Willoughby has made a security-driven decision as she temporarily steps away from This Morning amid a kidnap and murder plot.
It is reported the veteran host who has received immense support from her loved ones including her former co-host Phillip Schofield has decided not to appear on This Morning tomorrow as she struggles to deal with the terror of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.
The presenter, who is being guarded by police and a security team from ITV, has decided to take time off and is likely to be replaced by Alison Hammond or Josie Gibson.
This Morning insiders say that Ms Willoughby, 42, will not return to the programme until after the half-term break because she had a scheduled holiday then, as she does every year.
The distraught star's decision came after emotional conversations with senior ITV executives on Friday.
They are now in the process of preparing Monday's episode of the daytime show with a stand-in host.
Ms Willoughby is unlikely to appear on the programme until the end of October at the earliest. ITV bosses are yet to decide how the programme will cover the incident.
One source told The Mail on Sunday: 'As the days go by, something like this doesn't get any easier for Holly but it is difficult to think about any kind of work right now, let alone when your job is to present a live television show.
'She needs to be around her nearest and dearest and take the right advice from the right people, too.
'The This Morning presenters have been in touch with her and they will juggle covering her role for as long as is needed.'
Ms Willoughby did not appear on the programme on Thursday as she had learned of Gavin Plumb's alleged plot to commit kidnap and murder her only the night before.
She does not work on Fridays but spent her day hearing further details of the allegations against 30-stone security guard Plumb, which left her and her family 'absolutely petrified'.
Friends have now rallied around the mother of three.
After five months of silence, Phillip reached out to Holly Willoughby and offered his support in the wake of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.
Sources close to Schofield, 61 have said there is 'still a bond' between the couple as they claimed Holly was 'really happy' to hear from him.
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet went official with their months-long romance last month
Caitlyn Jenner recently admitted that she would rather fly airplanes than date after messy split from Kris Jenner
Rishi Sunak appeared on the ITV show today and said his thoughts are with Holly
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer working royals but for different reasons
Ms. Willoughby did not appear on the programme on Thursday after security concerns
Shahid Kapoor breaks silence on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan during the early days of his acting career