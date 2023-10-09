Lily-Rose Depp 'The Idol' star with A-list Lineage and iconic CHANEL wardrobe

Lily-Rose Depp forging her own path in a bilingual career.

Lily-Rose Depp, the renowned French-American actress and cultural trendsetter, is making her mark in the entertainment world, independently of her famous Hollywood lineage.

Known for her influence, she's even credited with inspiring the resurgence of wired headphones.

Currently, she takes the lead role in HBO's high-profile and controversial series, The Idol, marking her most audacious and provocative project to date.



The Idol, co-created by Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame and featuring music sensation The Weeknd as Lily-Rose's on-screen love interest, has been the subject of much anticipation and buzz in recent months.

Lily-Rose Depp's Upbringing: A 'Chilled' and Bilingual Household with Glam

Lily-Rose Depp, the eldest child of Hollywood icons Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has lived a far-from-ordinary life.

Born in Paris in 1999, she split her formative years between the enchanting City of Lights and the glitzy Tinseltown. Lily-Rose has a younger brother, Jack John Christopher Depp III, who generally maintains a low profile in the public eye.

In a 2019 interview with The Sun, Lily-Rose expressed, "I feel so connected to my French roots and my American roots. I'm connected to both cultures. I feel very lucky to speak both."



