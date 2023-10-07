Meghan Markle plots huge comeback to repair 'damaged reputation'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been warned her reputation has been "damaged beyond repair" and "spending tens of millions of dollars on a PR makeover won't succeed"

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly plotting a huge comeback to repair her reputation as she has seen her popularity plunge in polls since last December's often-controversial Netflix documentary series with Harry.

The US-based couple came in for furious backlash after complaining about life in the royal family while also firing several claims against several royal members.

The Duchess of Sussex, who kept a relatively low profile in the first half of the year but over recent weeks, has made fleeting appearances at high-profile public events - including last month's Invictus Games.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is reportedly planning a big career comeback with a return to social media also a strong possibility, but some royal enthusiasts have shot down any chances of a return to the spotlight being a success.

"Meghan is hugely unpopular on both sides of the Atlantic and those levels are greater than those of Harry. All the money in the world will not repair her damaged reputation. It has been damaged beyond repair and has inflicted this upon herself. Nobody else to blame," Nile Gardiner told Daily Express US.

The expert added: "Even spending tens of millions of dollars on a PR makeover, won't succeed. The American and British people can now see right through that."

Meghan's popularity in her home country, according to new poll from Newsweek, has revealed had plunged below that of Harry. In the UK, a YouGov poll of 2,200 adults from August 26-28 found 68 percent had a "totally negative" view of her compared to just 24 percent with a "totally positive" opinion.

But if Meghan does decide to write her own memoirs, one expert explained how it could make her "tens of millions of dollars" - even before it is released.