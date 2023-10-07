Holly Willoughby 'murder and kidnap' suspect departs court amidst high tension

A loner accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Holly Willoughby has been pictured departing court amidst shocking details.

Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old security guard at an Essex shopping center, exits court after allegations surfaced that he contacted a hitman in the US to abduct and harm the This Morning star.

Magistrates were informed that Plumb, a father-of-two, had prepared a 'restraint kit' and stored weapons at home. He once worked at Pizza Hut and McDonald's but stopped working due to significant weight gain, reaching 35st.

Following his Chelmsford Magistrates' Court hearing, Plumb was spotted in the back of a police van, wearing a green t-shirt with white writing, as he returned to custody.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Accused of soliciting murder and inciting kidnap, he had communicated with an American hitman to eliminate the 42-year-old TV presenter.

During his court appearance before district judge Caroline Jackson, Plumb confirmed only his name and address. He was remanded in custody and will face the city's crown court on November 3.

Police officers are stationed at Holly's London residence, where she resides with her TV executive husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children.

Colleagues and even Rishi Sunak have extended words of support to Holly after Plumb was charged earlier today.