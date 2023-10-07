Meghan Markle's pre-world Mental Health Day smiling selfie in LA

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, spreaded smiling surprises in Los Angeles before embarking on her upcoming journey to New York City.

Meghan Markle was captured beaming with joy as she posed for a casual selfie with journalist Jen Su and two other friends.

The TV host couldn't contain her excitement and promptly shared the moment on Instagram last Thursday.



As night fell in a nondescript parking lot, the trio crossed paths with Meghan, who exuded a low-key and super-friendly vibe, engaging them in pleasant conversation.

Su captioned the snap, "Landed in LA and on our way to dinner, we ran into Meghan Markle. Totally low key and super friendly, nice conversation."

The unexpected encounter left Su thoroughly impressed, prompting her to further elaborate in an Instagram carousel. "Arrived in L.A. and ran right into the fabulous Meghan. Amazing way to start the trip!" Su exclaimed.

On the same day that a snapshot of Meghan Markle's friendly encounter in Los Angeles hit social media, PEOPLE exclusively unveiled exciting news about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming plans.

Meghan and Prince Harry are set to make their presence felt in New York City next week in honor of World Mental Health Day.

Scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, the royal couple will step out for their Archewell Foundation's first in-person event, aimed at providing a vital platform for parents navigating the complexities of mental health challenges in today's digital age.







