Sophie Turner radiates positivity on DAY THREE of mediation with estranged husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner appeared in high spirits as she was spotted with one of her lawyers on Friday morning in New York City.

The 26-year-old celebrity sported a rare smile, in contrast to her more somber demeanor in recent days. Sophie is currently in her third day of mediation for her divorce from singer Joe Jonas.

The X-Men actress, who is a mother to two daughters with the 34-year-old member of the Jonas Brothers band, wore her hair down and accessorized with Ray-Ban sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and her gold wedding ring.

Her outfit was relatively casual as she was joined by her lawyer, Catherine Bedford, while arriving at a law office in Manhattan.

This comes two days after the former power couple left the first day of their mediation to resolve their ongoing divorce battle separately - two hours apart.

The Game of Thrones star has petitioned to take their two young daughters back to the UK, while the singer wants joint custody amid their public split.

While Sophie strode out of the mediation through the main entrance on foot at 6 pm, her estranged husband stayed two hours later and then tried to sneak out undetected via a service driveway.