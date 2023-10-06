Hilarie Burton Morgan confesses her love for ‘gray hair’

Hilarie Burton Morgan has recently confessed she is fond of her “gray hair”.



During appearance on The View on Thursday, Hilarie revealed that she felt relief after going “gray” at an early age.

“It’s a weird thing when you were a teen drama actress, and the expectation to be 17 forever is out there,” said the One Tree Hill star.

Hilarie remarked, “And I didn’t necessarily like my younger years. I dealt with some dark stuff in my younger years.”

“So, this idea that you can level up and get to the place where you’re the salty one in the room was exciting to me,” stated the Drama Queens podcast host.

Hilarie added, “My heroes were Bea Arthur and Ruth Gordon and Betty White. That’s who I wanted to be. So, going gray early had been a relief.”

The show host chimed in and said, “Well you’re on trend, a lot of women are doing it.”

To this, Hilarie responded, “Well good, yeah. We’re going to take over the world.”

The View’s Joy Behar mentioned, “I’ll do it with this colour. I’ll take over the world with this ginger colour.”

“It takes all kinds,” added Hilarie.

Meanwhile, Hilarie’s new book Grimoire Girl: Creating an Inheritance of Magic and Mischief was out on October 3.