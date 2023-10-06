Nobel Peace Prize 2023 goes to Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi

A handout photo provided by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation on October 2, 2023 shows an undated, unlocated photo of Iranian rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi. — AFP

Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian rights campaigner, on Friday was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the highlight of the week of awards announcements running from September 29, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

The president of the Norwegian Nobel Committee began her speech by repeating in Farsi the phrases for "woman, life, freedom" — one of the chants of the nonviolent demonstrations against the Iranian government — honouring Mohammadi as a "freedom fighter".



Mohammadi was honoured “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

“Freedom. [Mohammadi] fights for freedom of expression and the right to independence and against rules requiring women to remain out of sight and cover up their bodies,” Reiss-Andersen said.

Over 350 people and groups were nominated for the prestigious prize given for the “promotion of peace”, Al Jazeera reported.



The Nobel Peace Prize has seen a record 351 candidates nominated this year, the second-highest number ever, with 259 individuals and 92 organisations. This marks the eighth consecutive year with over 300 nominees.

Furthermore, after Friday’s announcement, an award ceremony will be organised at the Oslo City Hall on December 10, the anniversary of founder Alfred Nobel’s death.



The Nobel Peace Prize money increased by 10% this year to approximately $1 million, with winners receiving an 18-carat gold medal and a diploma. The increase is attributed to the Nobel Foundation's stronger financial position, despite previous fluctuations in prize money over the years.

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 was awarded to the Centre for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Memorial (Russia), and Ales Bialiatski (Belarus).

Other notable recipients include Barack Obama (2009), Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk (1993), Desmond Tutu (1984), Mother Teresa (1979), Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat and Menachem Begin (1978), and Martin Luther King Jr (1964).