Lili Reinhart teases new skincare venture with stunning bare-faced selfies

Lili Reinhart teases new skincare venture in new ‘makeup free’ selfies

Lili Reinhart has embraced her natural skin after struggling with acne since she was a pre-teen and wants to help others do the same.

The Riverdale alum posted a series of 'makeup free' and 'no filter' photos to her Instagram account on Thursday, revealing that she is learning to love her skin after nearly two decades.

"Since I was 12, I’ve struggled with acne," the 27-year-old actress began the equally unfiltered caption, further explaining that she suffered from consistent breakouts, hyperpigmentation, redness, and scarring.

But the notorious body-positivity advocate has been swiftly overcoming her insecurities and hoping that her followers would be inspired.

"I feel impassioned and motivated to find solutions for not only myself, but others who struggle as well," she declared.

"This is my skin now, makeup free… no filter."

Additionally, the Cover Girl ambassador potentially teased a new project which she had undertaken, likely related to skincare and the secrets behind glowing skin.

"I can’t wait to share more about what I’ve been working on [fairy emoji]," she concluded the post.

Reinhart has been unapologetically vocal about her body dysmorphia and the unrealistic beauty standards curated by mainstream media.

Last month, the Hustlers actress bashed mainstream media on X (previously Twitter) for glamorizing skinny arms.

Similarly, in a 2020 tweet, the blonde bombshell admitted feeling 'intimidated' by her Riverdale castmates’ physiques when she had to do a scene in her underwear.