Meghan Markle 'too sensitive' to take on brutal political career

Meghan Markle was discouraged from pursuing a career in politics as she was considered to be too 'thin-skinned'.
Royal biographer Angela Levin spoke on Sky News Australia and said that the Duchess of Sussex did not have the qualities to be a successful politician as she would be too sensitive.
Levin added that she would likely have to lose her royal Duchess title, which as per the biographer she 'clung' on to.
"Meghan Markle could never really be a politician," Levin said.
"She's got very, very thin skin, and she also would have to lose her titles as I believe Harry would as well.
"She’s clinging onto them for dear life, so I don’t think there’s a chance in h*ll that she’d ever get anything in parliament.
"It's so ludicrous to think that she could just go in at a high level," she added.
