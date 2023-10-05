Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson for putting her through 'trauma'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon dated on and off for six years

Khloe Kardashian explained the reason behind allowing her cheating ex Tristan Thompson and his younger brother Amari to live at her home after their mother’s death.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4, the Good American founder confronted Tristan for his toxic pattern of cheating on her over and over again.

Thompson sparked headlines after it was revealed that the athlete secretly welcomed a child with another woman, all while he was expecting one with Kardashian via surrogate last year.

Together, the former couple is parents to daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.

During the episode, the reality TV star explained that though she sympathized with Tristan’s grief, she’s determined to set significant boundaries, which assures her “full transparency and honesty.”

Meanwhile, besides accepting his part in blowing up their relationship, Tristan confessed, "The thing that sticks to my mind: I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you. You're my best friend. How come I meet my person, how come I've done so much wrong things to do. Why put you through that?"

The Revenge Body alum explained in a confessional that the “hopeless romantic” in her believed him, however, she noted, “none of that would change how I feel and what happened.”

She also acknowledged that what he did "was not some small little incident" but a "massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life."