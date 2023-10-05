Amber Heard still needs crutch to walk after injuring hip during training

Amber Heard still haven’t fully recovered from a hip injury she sustained training for the New York City Marathon, as she still needs support to walk.



While visiting a playground in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday with her daughter and her sister, the Aquaman actress held a black cane in her right hand.

She was caught multiple times picking up her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh or holding her hand as she walked independently.

Whitney Henriquez, Heard's sister, joined Heard and their children for the day at the neighborhood playground, as per Page Six.

Heard was still able to grip her daughter's hand and assist in pushing a stroller with her niece inside, suggesting that she was mostly using the crutch as a safety net. She also knelt down and just clutched onto it at one point.

Heard, 37, wore a black tank top, straight-leg beige pants, and Chloé woody stacked logo slide sandals for a relaxed yet stylish appearance.

The mother of one completed her ensemble with a thick brown belt, black Ray-Ban sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings. She created a loose, unkempt bun out of her hair.

Heard was seen laughing and speaking with her kid despite needing to use the crutch at times, who was dressed in a bright yellow frock.