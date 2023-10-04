Margot Robbie's net worth: From Aussie soap star to Hollywood A-Lister

Margot Robbie is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Hollywood today. She has starred in a number of blockbuster films, including The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

She is also known for her role as Harley Quinn, which she has played in several DC Comics films.

Margot Robbie's Acting Career

Robbie began her acting career in Australia, appearing in several soap operas and television shows. She made her Hollywood debut in the 2011 film About Time.

Robbie's breakthrough role came in 2013, when she starred in The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Robbie's career continued to rise in the following years. She starred in several successful films, including Focus (2015), Suicide Squad (2016), and I, Tonya (2017).

In 2019, Robbie starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. She earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Sharon Tate.

Robbie has several upcoming films, including Barbie, which she is also producing. She is expected to earn $50 million for her work on the film.

Margot Robbie's Production Company

In 2014, Robbie co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The production company has produced several films, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Promising Young Woman.

LuckyChap Entertainment has also produced television shows, such as Dollface and Maid.

Net Worth

Robbie's net worth is estimated to be around $100 million as of 2023. This includes her earnings from her acting career, her production company, and her endorsements.