National Taco Day 2023: Origin, history of intercontinental food with easy homemade recipe

National Taco Day honours the renowned taco a cornerstone of Mexican cuisine that has influenced global culinary scenes and drawn enthusiasts from all over the world.

Tacos have a longer history than when European settlers first came to Mexico.

According to anthropological research, the native inhabitants of the Valley of Mexico's lake region typically ate tacos stuffed with tiny fish.

The first taco feast experienced by Europeans was recorded by Bernal Diaz del Castillo during the reign of the Spanish conquistadors. This meal was organised by Hernán Cortes at Coyoacan for his commanders. It's unclear why the Spanish gave this local meal the name taco.

The term ataco, which means stuff or to stuff, is one theory for its derivation.

National Taco Day is an annual celebration dedicated to commemorating the diverse and flavorful dish known as the taco on October 4 every year.

Roberto L. Gomez founded The National Taco Council in 1964.

In 1967, the council delivered a 55-pound taco to President Johnson.

Tacos, whether made with soft or hard-shelled tortillas, are generally agreed to satisfy a hunger for a snack. But they also cook delectable meals. Tacos go beyond wonderful when you take into account that many are stuffed with seasoned, lean meats and vegetables. Moreover, fish tacos and prawn tacos also take on a completely new flavour profile.

A taco is a traditional Mexican dish composed of a folded or rolled corn tortilla filled with ingredients such as meat, beans, vegetables, and cheese.

National Taco Day is marked by an abundance of flavor, unique taco creations (like fish tacos), and shared joy for the taco.

A simple taco recipe

Why not take part by preparing your own tacos if you can't get out to celebrate on this particular day?

It's enjoyable, simple, and totally adaptable to your personal taco preferences... poultry, pork, or seafood.

Here is a simple homemade taco recipe that you can make however you like!

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 packet of taco seasoning

1 tomato, diced

8 small tortillas (flour or corn)

1 cup cilantro, chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

½ cup sour cream (optional)

1 cup shredded lettuce

Salsa or pico de Gallo (optional)

Instructions:

In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef until it starts to brown.

Break it apart with a spatula.

Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet.

Cook until the onion is translucent and the beef is cooked through.

Add taco seasoning over the meat mixture and stir well.

You can add a splash of water if needed to evenly coat the meat with seasoning.

Simmer for about 5 minutes.

Warm the tortillas according to the package instructions.

Once warmed, start assembling the tacos.

Place a generous amount of seasoned beef in each shell and top with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and other optional toppings.

Serve immediately, and enjoy your homemade meal.

Tacos continue to bring together food lovers from all over the world with an admiration for this delicious cuisine.

National Taco Day is a delectable trip that honours the rich culinary legacy of Mexico, whether you are a food enthusiast or just appreciate a nice treat.