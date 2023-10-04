Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker's candid confession about Kim stuns fans

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker's candid confession about Kim Kardashian

Renowned drummer and Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker has made big confession about his wife's younger sister Kim Kardashian, sparking reactions from fans.

Travis admitted he fancied his sweetheart Kourtney's younger sister Kim in a candid confession that may reveal the real reason behind the bitter sibling rivalry.



Fans have pointed out a possible reason as to why Kim and Kourtney have a fractured relationship, and have been unable to resolve their differences.



Resurfaced quotes from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's 2015 memoir "Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums," the rocker recalled meeting Kim back in 2006, and confessed he couldn't take his eyes off her.



Back then - Travis was reportedly dating Paris Hilton - and Kim, who was dating Ray J at the time, was working as her wardrobe assistant. But during a trip to Amsterdam, Travis admitted he was attracted to Kim, who he called "hot".



Reflecting on a trip to Amsterdam he took with Paris, Kim, and their friends, he wrote: "We all checked into our hotel and then rented bicycles and rode all over Amsterdam - that's what you do there. It was me, Lil Chris, my drum tech Daniel, Paris, and Kim. I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it. I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don't care if she's the closet girl, she's f***ing hot."



Following their return from Europe, Kim and Ray J split up, and Travis got in touch with her to ask her out, shortly after the former couple’s infamous tape was released. "We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I've had with a woman: With Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird,” he explained.