King Charles mocks Prince Andrew’ over his ‘unrealistic’ request

King Charles may have granted a ‘stay of execution’ to mock his disgraced brother Prince Andrew amid the possible eviction from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Multiple royal insiders claim that Charles’ feud with Andrew is not over, as Duke of York has ‘unrealistic about his financial ability to fund the necessary repairs the Royal Lodge needs.’

“It’s all a bit cloud cuckoo-land, I’m afraid,” the insider told Daily Mail. “No one, not least His Majesty, believes there is any realistic, long-term chance of the Duke of York being able to keep the roof at Royal Lodge over his head.”



The insider noted that it’s a “massive property and estate that requires a huge amount of upkeep” and the Duke of York cannot be expected to live at Royal Lodge in the long term.

The royal’s annual £250,000 handout has been cut, and there are estimated £2million in repairs needed for the sprawling property.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are “rattling around in a huge property they simply can’t afford” but in case they find funds, they are “welcome to stay.”

However, another source added that the matter will “probably end in tears” and most likely Andrew’s.

Andrew, who’s stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles, has been given time to prove that he can come up with the necessary funds to maintain the 30-bedroom mansion in Windsor, as his eviction order hangs in the air, reported The Mirror.

The update comes months after Andrew reportedly pleaded his brother during Balmoral trip to give him some time to find funds to pay for “the desperately-needed repairs” on the sprawling property.