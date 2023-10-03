2 earthquakes jolt Nepal, parts of India

Two strong jolts were felt in Nepal's Bajhang district, the country's National Seismological Centre reported on Tuesday.
Tremors of the jolts, which measured 6.3 and 5.3, respectively, were also felt in some parts of India's northern areas including its capital New Delhi.
Following the tremors, people rushed out of their homes and office blocks in New Delhi.
No casualties or damage has been reported so far in both Nepal and India.
Details to follow
