Kourtney Kardashian shares dark ‘all-black’ gothic stroller for baby boy

Kourtney Kardashian is setting the theme for her soon-to-born baby boy with Travis Barker, preparing for his welcome.



In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian displayed her gothic, all-black Chrome Hearts stroller for the child she is expecting with husband Travis Barker.

The black stroller in the image matches the black artwork of a skull on the wall behind it in Kourtney's house, which is appropriate given that Barker introduced his own line of skull-themed home decor in February 2022.

The alternative style blends well with Kourtney's new punk rock appearance, which she passionately embraced after meeting her future husband.

Over the weekend, The Poosh founder celebrated the upcoming arrival of her child with an extravagant baby shower with a Disney theme.

The trendy stroller is a favorite among the Kar-Jenner family, despite being unavailable to those without a direct connection to the business.

In March 2022, Kendall and Kris Jenner gave Kylie the exact same Bugaboo stroller, which was reportedly custom-made and one of a kind for her son, Aire Webster.



