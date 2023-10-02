Selena Gomez enjoys ‘amazing’ Coldplay concert after Paris trip

Selena Gomez had an ‘amazing’ night at Coldplay’s Rose Bowl show in Los Angeles on Sunday, after she returned from her fashionable week in Paris.

The Only Murder in the Building star took to her Instagram Story to share a few highlights from the concert.

She also shared the outfit she rocked for the occasion, a simple black dress with minimal studded details, which she paired with plain silver hoops.

At the concert, Dakota Johnson, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s girlfriend, was also in attendance alongside her mother Melanie Griffith.

Gomez collaborated with Coldplay for a heart-wrenching song Let Somebody Go off the band’s most recent album Music of the Spheres.

The appearance comes after the Single Soon singer, 33, was joined by pals, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham as she spent a chic week in the French capital. Apart from attending the Fashion Week, the Disney alum was seen hanging out with her pals in multiple outings.

During her trip, Gomez also narrowly avoided bumping into Hailey Bieber, wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The My Mine & Me crooner was just leaving a nightclub, a celeb hotspot, when Hailey arrived at the venue.

Oddly enough, Selena and Hailey were wearing similar outfits. The Rare Beauty founder was dressed in a short black dress with knee-high latex boots, meanwhile, the supermodel was seen dressed in a long-sleeved, full-length black dress with high heels.