Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey considered as alternatives for Dianne Feinstein's position

Following the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein, speculation has arisen regarding her successor, with prominent figures Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle among those reportedly considered for the role.

While Oprah's name has been circulating as a potential replacement, she had previously stated in May that she was not contemplating the seat's vacancy, according to the Los Angeles Times.



The responsibility of appointing someone to serve the remaining 13 months of Feinstein's term now rests with Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has previously expressed his intent to appoint a Black woman to the Senate in the event of Feinstein's passing.

Governor Newsom, who has been associated with national aspirations, including rumors of a potential 2028 presidential run, has affirmed that he will not challenge President Biden in 2024.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has also emerged as a name thrown into the mix for Feinstein's potential replacement. She and Prince Harry currently reside in Montecito, California.