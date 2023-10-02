This still taken from a short Instagram story released on October 2, 2023, shows Pakistani superstar Mahira (right) with his spouse Salim Khan after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. — Instagram/@anushaytkhan

A renowned name in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Mahira Khan tied the knot with her old friend Salim Karim in a dreamy wedding ceremony attended by close relatives and friends, with the participants rejoicing the couple as they commence their new journey.



According to videos posted on social media by her manager Anushay Talha Khan and the photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, Mahira was spotted in a white bridal attire and was seen proceeding towards her spouse — a businessman by profession — with the attendees cheering their gestures towards each other.

Anushay while responding to media reports in August had said that the 38-year-old will be tying the knot for the second time in September.



The pleasant moments of her memorable day were shared on social media by the newlywed's manager, who manages her account. Both members of the actor's team posted glimpses of the intimate ceremony on Instagram.

The pre-eminent celebrity Mahira, who is known for her remarkable expression of talent in superhit movies — including Bol, Manto, Actor In Law, Raees, Verna, and 7 Din Mohabbat In — has been in the hearts of Pakistani entertainment enthusiasts.



Her recent cinematic venture, The Legend of Maula Jatt, received critical acclaim in 2023, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and accomplished star of the Pakistani film industry.

Earlier in 2007, the incredible actor was married to Ali Askari which fell apart in 2015. Mahira and her previous spouse share a 13-year-old son Azlan.