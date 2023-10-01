Donald Trump ridicules, mimics Joe Biden over his bizarre stage exits

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the California GOP Fall convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel on September 29, 2023, in Anaheim, California. — AFP

Donald Trump mimicked the 80-year-old President Joe Biden over his confused and bizarre stage exits during public events referring to one instance where the commander-in-chief was lost on the stage, during his speech at the California Republican Party convention, with the hall bursting out with laughter as the former president mocked his prime rival.



The Republican presidential forerunner Donald Trump while mocking and acting like Joe Biden said: "Where the hell am I?"

The former US President acted when he was asked about the fitness of the Democrat for the second term.

The billionaire, who is facing four criminal indictments in a number of cases including hush money payments, retaining classified documents and interfering in the 2020 elections, criticised Biden’s awkward moments during the stages and public events where he appeared to seem confused.

“Does anybody think he’s going to make it to the starting gate?” Donald Trump asked the audience in Anaheim, receiving a resounding reply of “no!”

“I mean the guy can’t find his way off of a stage. Look, here’s a stage. Here’s a stage. I’ve never seen this stupid stage before. I’ve never seen it. But if I walk left there’s a stair and if I walk right there’s a stair,” he noted.

In the video, he can be seen spinning tight circles behind the podium with a perplexed look on his face.

He then walked up to the backdrop wall and continued his frantic search before throwing his hands up in frustration.

US President Joe Biden arrives for mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2023. — AFP

The former president was referring to Biden’s attempt to exit a stage last October after a speech in Pittsburgh campaigning for Senator John Fetterman in which he turned to his right, but stopped in his tracks and spun 180 degrees to his left before pointing to the exit, all while mumbling to himself and his staffers.

He was also spotted stumbling, falling and bumping his head.

While addressing the audience Trump also called on police to shoot shoplifters as California grapples with rising criminal activities and thefts in broad daylight.

“We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft. Very simply: If you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store,” the actor-turned-politician said.

“The word that they shoot you will get out within minutes and our nation, in one day, will be an entirely different place. There must be retribution for theft and destruction and the ruination of our country.”