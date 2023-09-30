Malia Obama's sushi date with buddy rapper Animé turns out 'warm and raw'

Malia Obama with rapper Animé in Los Angeles. — Social media @grosbygroup

Malia Obama was pictured having fun and going out for sushi with a new buddy rapper Animé and going out for sushi, in a stylish all-black ensemble in the streets of Los Angeles.

The rapper Animé, who was recently on tour in North America and is preparing for upcoming concerts in Asia, was seen leaving the restaurant with the former First Daughter.

In 2020, the 29-year-old rapper released his second studio album, "Limbo," then in 2021, he dropped a mixtape called "TwoPointFive," and in 2023, he collaborated with Kaytranada on his most recent effort, "Kaytraminé." He is also recognised for his 2017 relationship with Khelani.

The son of an Ethiopian father and an Eritrean mother, Animé was born in Portland, Oregon. Currently residing in Los Angeles, the rapper appears to have gotten along well with Malia because this isn't the first time they've crossed paths.

After their meal, the two were spotted conversing informally. Animé was dressed in purple trousers and a green jumper. Malia, meanwhile, wore a black turtleneck with a leather jacket, matching skirt, and striking rings as accessories. She also carried a black purse.

Dawit Eklund, an Ethiopian music producer, and Malia were once romantically involved after being sighted together in July 2022. Nevertheless, their relationship ended in November 2022. Since 2021, Malia has shared a home in Los Angeles with her younger sister Sasha Obama and has worked as a writer on the hit Amazon series "Swarm", Hola reported.