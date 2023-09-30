Here is why info minister Solangi thinks sending voice notes is 'annoying', 'uncivil'

— APP

Busy life and routine have made it difficult for most people to take out time for small ordinary things, and when it comes to communicating via messages, they prefer the easiest and quicker way to do that.



That is the reason the tech companies keep introducing different ways of communication, one of which is voice messages.

However, interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi thinks sending voice notes is the "most annoying and uncivil' way to communicate.

The minister expressed his despise for such messages, especially from people who are not his close ones, in a post on the microblogging site, X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The most annoying and uncivil behaviour is leaving long voice notes for people who are not your near and dear ones," Solangi wrote.

To explain his viewpoint, he said that no one would think it is nice if other people around them get to hear their voice notes containing "long winded personal stories".

He further stated that not everyone carries a headphone just because they might get a voice note from a "too lazy or too goofy" sender.

"It is the laziest people who don’t know or don’t want to type a brief text, send these idiotic voice notes. Why should someone listen to these goofy voice notes, just because you are too lazy or too goofy?" he questioned annoyingly.

The post garnered many responses and one of the users objected that the minister shouldn't be "ridiculing a feature that was meant to create access (esp for disabled people)".

To this, Solangi first corrected the user saying, "There is NO such thing as disabled people".

"Thanks to the technological innovation, all differently abled people can text. The audience of my message was not differently abled but lazy and goofy people who hide their laziness and goofiness behind voice notes," he maintained.

Some users also tried to add to Solangi's information, in case he didn't know, that there is a way to hear the voice notes while not letting others hear it by taking the phone near the ears, which automatically shifts the audio to the phone's earpiece.

However, Solangi had a response ready for this suggestion as well as he said he is "not interested in going through the hassle".

"If you don’t have time to text, I don’t have time to lower the volume, put the phone by my hear and listen to the God damn voice notes," he added.