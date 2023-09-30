Kim Kardashian attends Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in body-fit slinky gown

Kim Kardashian turned heads as usual at David Beckham’s wife Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in Paris with her body-hugging, slinky dress.



The founder of Skims and her mother Kris Jenner arrived in Paris on Friday to attend Victoria Beckham's fashion presentation, joining Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner in the city.

Jenner, 67, wore a black slip dress underneath a black leather and shearling jacket for the mother-daughter photo opportunity during Paris Fashion Week, while Kim was dressed in a slinky pink dress.

Kardashian, 42, accessorized her Barbie pink bubblegum ensemble with layers of sparkling diamond necklaces, as well as strappy nude heels.

The duo was seated in the first row alongside Anna Wintour and the Beckham family, which included Harper Beckham, 12, Cruz Beckham, 18, and Brooklyn Beckham, 24, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 28.

Pamela Anderson, Olivia Palermo, Eva Longoria, Lisa Rinna, and Jenna Lyons were among the other famous attendees at Beckham's runway presentation.

Kendall Jenner closed the catwalk for the former Spice Girl's collection in a black suit without a shirt and enormous shades.