James Gunn reveals three stars to make a comeback to DC Universe

James Gunn has recently revealed three new stars making a comeback to the DC Universe.



After the end of Hollywood strike, Gunn, who manages DC Studios with Peter Safran, shared that three celebs including Viola Davis, John Cena and Xolo Maridueña will return as their characters Amanda Waller, Peacemaker and Blue Beetle, respectively in the forthcoming movies.

Taking to Instagram’s Threads, Gunn mentioned that Xolo will reprise the role of Blue Beetle while John is going to play Peacemaker in the second season of his show, which was previously released in 2022.

Viola, on the other hand, will play voiceover capacity for animated series, Creature Commandos.

It is reported that Gunn called Creature Commandos as the next “canon” DC release. It is believed that the forthcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the last movie to be allowed to release prior to Gunn and Safran’s hiring.

The movie is set to debut in December, which will be followed by Superman Legacy.

Meanwhile, Superman movie will feature David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as lois Lane, as “a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it’s okay to be confused on what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet”.

Interestingly, David’s career started in Ryan Murphy’s 2019 Netflix drama series The Politician before starring in A24’s Indie horror Pearl last year.