Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline ‘have grown close fairly quickly’: Source

Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline ‘have grown close fairly quickly’

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline’s romance came as a surprise and became prominent in a short period of time.



“Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

The lovebirds “wanted to keep things under wraps” for as long as possible. “They assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship.”

“[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person,” the source added.

“But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

The source also claims that Davidson and Cline have previously spent time with each other's family members and friends.

After ending their relationships with their prior partners, Davidson, 29, and Cline, 25, started dating.

Chase Sui Wonders and the comedian broke up in August after a brief courtship. In the meanwhile, Cline made it official when she unfollowed Jackson Guthy and deleted all evidence of their romance from her Instagram in July.

Prior to his relationship with Cline, Davidson was said to be dating Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Dynevor, Ariana Grande, and other A-list celebrities.