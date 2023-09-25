Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Harry, Meghan's reunion with Oprah Winfrey

Prince William and his Wife Kate Middleton seemingly reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reunion with the US TV host Oprah Winfrey, who took the first explosive tell-all interview of the Sussex following heir exit from the royal family.



The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front during their first appearance together since Meghan and Harry's recent US outing, where the Sussexes joined their pals Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and other stars at Kevin Costner's fundraiser.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to some royal experts and their critics had sent a message to the senior members of the royal family that they won't stop as they still have connections and opportunity to reveal untold stories about the royal family.

However, Princess Kate and William appeared in high spirits as they ditched their royal duties to spend time together while watching their 'football crazy' son Prince George's game, seemingly turning a deaf hear to Meghan and Harry's alleged warning.

Future King William and his wife Kate blended in perfectly as they cheered on their eldest son George from the sidelines wearing matching denim outfits. The couple delighted the royal fans with their amazing chemistry while enjoying the game.

Kate looked out of the world in flared jeans, a khaki-green rain mac, bulky scarf and white trainers. While, William equally attracted praise for his dashing appearance in jeans, a navy jacket and matching baseball cap.

Some fans and experts the couple to spare time for his kid despite being the future king and queen as they want to raise their children with as normal an upbringing as possible.



William and Kate's 10-year-old son Prince George, second in line to the throne, is known to be a keen footballer and follows his father in supporting Aston Villa.



In July 2020, it emerged that George "plays for a local team" and loves all things football. Katie Nichol, at the time, said: "I wouldn’t be surprised if his birthday has a football theme. George is football crazy and actually a very good player."