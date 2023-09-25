Phil Collins's ex-wife Orianne Cevey and Thomas Bates struggle to sell property

Orianne Cevey, former wife of Phil Collins, faced difficulties selling her waterfront mansion in the midst of her tumultuous divorce from her third husband, former male escort Thomas Bates.
The papers suggest that the residence was marred by persistent issues, including dog feces consistently littering the living room coffee tables.
It is disclosed that Orianne Cevey's heavy indoor smoking habits left an enduring cigarette odor permeating the 8,000-square-foot property, much to the dismay of her realtor.
This sale came after the property had fallen into foreclosure due to her inability to keep up with loan payments.
Initially listed on the market in August 2022 with an asking price of $10.95 million, Cevey gradually reduced the figure, eventually lowering it to $8.49 million.
Thomas Bates, a struggling musician who originally met Orianne Cevey through an escort website in Miami, has alleged that his estranged wife intentionally allowed their marital home to deteriorate, thereby devaluing the property.
In a filing presented by his attorney to the Broward County Circuit Court, it's stated that a realtor once informed him that marketing the house successfully would be an arduous task due to its condition.
The court document outlines several distressing issues within the residence, including a 3x3ft hole in the ceiling of the guest room with continuous water leakage, severely deteriorated landscaping, trash accumulation in the front of the home, and a persistent fruit fly infestation.
