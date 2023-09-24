Inter Miami seek points sans Messi in clash against Orlando City. AFP.File

Inter Miami faces a crucial match against Orlando City this Sunday, but their star player Lionel Messi won't be on the pitch.

Messi's absence has raised concerns about Miami's playoff aspirations, as he has played a mere 41 minutes in their last 270 league minutes.

Initially, Messi missed games due to international duties with Argentina, and later, he sat out due to fitness concerns. The official explanation, however, is not a new injury but a recurrence of a previous ailment exacerbated by fatigue.

During Miami's recent 4-0 victory over Toronto FC, Messi left the field with a slight limp, prompting questions about his condition. Manager Tata Martino acknowledged the issue, saying, "It's bothersome. I don't know if it hurts. I can't really explain as it's more a medical topic. It's probable it bothers (Messi) to the point, including mentally, that he isn't able to play freely."

This development puts pressure on Inter Miami, who are striving for a spot in the playoffs. Messi's unpredictability has made it challenging for the team to maintain consistency and secure vital points.

As Inter Miami takes on Orlando City without Messi, the team's supporters are hoping for a positive outcome to keep their playoff dreams alive.