Prince William received gifts for his children during NYC visit

Prince William received gifts during NYC tour.

Prince William paid a visit to the New York City Fire Department's Ten House Fire Station, where he greeted onlookers and fans.



During this encounter, one thoughtful fan in the crowd handed Prince William a special gift to take back home to his family.

The gift consisted of white shirts, each bearing the iconic "I [Heart] NY" logo.

Prince William accepted the shirts, expressing his love before handing them over to a security guard.

What made this gift even more touching was that it included three shirts, for each of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

During a conversation with someone in the crowd, the Prince was asked if he would consider bringing his children to New York. He replied that he'd "love to" do so someday, offering a small shoutout to his family.

Many praised him for his friendly interactions with the New York City crowd, drawing parallels between his demeanor and that of his late mother, Princess Diana.

One fan wrote, "I love how he is so down to earth and friendly with everyone, very much like his late mum. He is going to be a brilliant King one day."

Another fan expressed their delight at having His Royal Highness in the vibrant city of NYC, while a third simply exclaimed, "This is WONDERFUL!!!!"



