World Cup 2023: Airfares, hotel prices surge as Pak vs Ind match approaches

Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan playing a shot against India in this undated photo. — AFP/File

If you are thinking of watching the high-voltage match between Pakistan and India in the ICC World Cup 2023, then you should know that it is going to be very costly.

With just less than a month left for the match fans who were excited about the match discovered that the airfares and hotel prices in Ahmedabad had skyrocketed.

Hotels in Ahmedabad — where the Green Shirts will face off against Men in Blue on October 14 — are fully booked while some of them are offering rooms at premium rates.

Meanwhile, the prices of inbound flights to Ahmedabad from different parts of India have increased by 104 to 415%, according to the Economic Times.

"Visiting Ahmedabad during the match days will be a costly affair. We know of a few hotels here that have charged as high as INR80,000 per room per night in the wake of high demand. With limited frequency, flight fares are bound to go up," said a travel operator.

However, the prices have only been increased for the Pakistan-India clash and not any other match. Travel operators have asked the airlines to increase flight frequencies from October 13 to 16 keeping in view the demand.

"People from across the globe, including fans, supporters, sponsors, and media persons, plan to come for what promises to be an exciting game," said President of the Travel Agents and Tour Operators Association of Gujarat Anuj Pathak.

The tournament is scheduled to start on October 5 to November 19.

The Green Shirts' will play a total of 11 matches in the World Cup, with four of them, including two warm-up matches and two group games, scheduled to take place in India's Hyderabad.

The Men in Green are expected to arrive in Hyderabad via Dubai on September 27 to kick off their World Cup campaign on October 6 in Hyderabad against the Netherlands.

Pakistan's schedule for World Cup

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 1:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.