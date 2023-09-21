Gigi Hadid celebrates her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai's 3rd birthday

Gigi Hadid celebrated her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai's 3rd birthday with regular postings on social media.



The model showed her Instagram fans how she has been celebrating Khai's special day on Tuesday.

"Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week, & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life," the 28-year-old wrote in caption.

A picture of Khai's birthday-themed breakfast, packed with candles in waffles and a piece of rainbow cake, appeared at the top of Hadid's post.

The model's post followed with a picture of Khai's Frozen and a Carlo's Bakery autumn-themed cake.

Hadid also posted pictures of herself cuddling up to a little Khai, the two of them having fun in the sun, and them relaxing on the beach during a trip.

In preparation for Milan Fashion Week, the Next in Fashion host also posted a photo of Khai's painted toenails.

In January, the model talked about her life as a mother and her routine with her daughter, which includes making pancakes every morning. Last month, Hadid published a heartwarming summer photo dump including her daughter.

"Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," Hadid told WSJ. magazine.

"I have a very mom morning routine. I make her pancakes and sausages every day," she said of her tot's favorite meal.



