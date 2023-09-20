Priyanka Chopra dolls up daughter Malti Marie to celebrate religious festival

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie from religious festival, Ganesh Chaturthi

Priyanka Chopra celebrated the Hindu religious festival, Ganesh Chaturthi with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Jonas in her Los Angeles home.

The internationally acclaimed actress, who has often treated her fans with heart-warming family moments, shared a glimpse of her daughter dolled up in a white frock and cute bangles.

Priyanka's one-year-old was seen playing with a soft toy of baby Ganesha in the adorable pictures shared by Citadel actress on her Instagram.



The mother-daughter duo donned pretty traditional attires during their intimate festival celebration.



Chopra tied the knot with Jonas in 2018 and welcomed daughter Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.



Earlier, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the couple shared their challenging yet beautiful journey of bringing their new born from the NICU to home.

While sharing a cute photo of them cradling with their daughter, they penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they wrote.



