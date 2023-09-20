RHOC's Shannon Beador to enter REHAB after confronting alcoholism

Shannon Beador finally faces her demons: Announces rehab for alcoholism after years of avoidance.

Shannon Beador, a prominent figure on Real Housewives of Orange County, has taken a significant step towards addressing her alcoholism by deciding to undergo rehab treatment.

This pivotal decision follows a jarring incident where the reality TV personality was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident in Newport Beach, Los Angeles.

In the wake of this distressing episode, close friends of Shannon have shed light on the profound impact it had as a "wake-up call" for the mother of three.

According to sources, Shannon had been neglecting pleas from friends over the years to seek assistance for her personal struggles.

An inside source shared exclusively with DailyMail.com, stating, "Shannon plans to enter rehab after her DUI arrest was a huge 'wake-up call' for her."

This incident, it seems, has forced her to confront her issues, ones she had been evading for an extended period.

The source elaborated further, explaining, "Shannon has spent the past several years running from her problems and she does not realize who she has turned into.

Her cast mates and her friends have told her that she needs to get help, and this was before the DUI."

While Shannon has not yet finalized her treatment plan, considerations are being made regarding in-patient or out-patient rehab options.

The source noted that Shannon has family responsibilities, a dog to care for, and ongoing work commitments.

The decision to seek rehabilitation comes on the heels of TMZ releasing footage of Shannon's crash, revealing her vehicle veering out of control and colliding with a residence.