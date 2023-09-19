Khloe Kardashian lends support to plus-size model Remi Bader

Khloe Kardashian lends support to plus-size model Remi Bade

Khloe Kardashian has shown her unwavering support to Remi Bader, a plus-size model and social media influencer after she was body shamed online.



The 39-year-old The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story and penned some uplifting words for the Victoria's Secret model.

"Just a little Remi Bader appreciation post," she wrote. "You are perfection just as you are."

"Exactly as you come. In all phases, you are perfection. Never forget that your soul sparkles, your smile is magic and your heart is pure," Khloe shared.

The influencer has expressed her gratitude for the reality TV star’s inspiring words by stating, "I love you so much."



Earlier, Remi has announced on her TikTok handle that she will stop sharing updates about her health journey due to the relentless body-shaming she endured.

"I try to not look at the really mean things online the best that I can because it really saves my mental health... [But] there’s been a ridiculous amount of body shaming," shared the model in a video message.

Remi said that "saying things like how much bigger I’ve gotten or how much weight I’ve gained" has taken a toll on her mental well-being.

The curvy model broke into tears while adding, "It’s really hard to see this every day. It’s really not fair to just see really mean, mean things. I’m taking care of myself the best that I can."

