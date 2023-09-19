Prince William takes dive into NYC's East River on Day 1 of his visit for special cause

Prince William's trip to New York City

Prince William has embarked on a noteworthy visit to New York City, commencing on September 18, with a two-day agenda aimed at promoting the 2023 Earthshot Prize and revealing the finalists for this prestigious ceremony.

The Prince of Wales commenced his mission by journeying to Governors Island, where he delved into the Billion Oysters Project.

This initiative is dedicated to the restoration of oyster reefs in New York Harbor, achieved through collaborative efforts involving students, volunteers, and restaurateurs, as per a press release.

Touched down in the United States

The British royal made a grand arrival in the United States, touching down at Newark Airport in New Jersey, just on the outskirts of the vibrant city of New York.

Upon his arrival, Prince William expressed his excitement, stating, "It's so good to be back in the United States.

No one embodies optimism and ingenuity like the American people, so it's only fitting that we unveil this year's Earthshot finalists right here in New York City."

He also reflected on the historical significance of the location, acknowledging that 80 years ago, the world came together in this great city to seek innovative solutions to shared challenges through the United Nations.

He conveyed his confidence in our generation's ability to take bold actions towards a healthier and more sustainable world, drawing inspiration from past leaders like John F. Kennedy who emphasized the importance of tackling difficult challenges.

As he eloquently put it, "We rise to the challenge not because it is easy, but because it is hard. And vital."

Prince William sailed out to Governors Island

Prince William set sail to Governors Island via a boat voyage across the picturesque Hudson River, capturing attention with his remarkable journey.

His visit continues to inspire optimism and enthusiasm as he champions the cause of a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.