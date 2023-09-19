Meghan Markle disregarded father's deathbed plea, citing their strained relationship

A royal expert, Jack Royston, who specializes in covering the royal family for Newsweek, has weighed in on the ongoing saga surrounding Thomas Markle's attempts to reconcile with his daughter, Meghan Markle.

The royal expert notes that Thomas's pleas to only see Meghan and Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, appear to be motivated by a desire for publicity rather than a genuine attempt at reconciliation.

The rift between Meghan and her father dates back to 2018 when Thomas staged paparazzi pictures for financial gain and later leaked a private letter she had sent him to a UK tabloid, leading to a legal battle.

Furthermore, Royston highlights that Thomas Markle's first wife, Rosyln, has publicly spoken about his infidelity during their marriage and characterized him as an "awful father" to their children.

She even had an affair with one of her relatives. Royston suggests that these details paint a complex picture of Thomas Markle's character and motives, indicating that his attempts to reconnect with Meghan may be driven more by personal needs than a genuine desire for reconciliation.



