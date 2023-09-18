Nora Fatehi dedicates sweet birthday wish to her 'baby brother'

Nora Fatehi shares an adorable picture with little brother on the occasion of his birthday

Nora Fatehi has penned a heartfelt note for her little brother Omar Fatehi on the occasion of his birthday.



Sharing an adorable photo with him, the renowned Bollywood dancer wrote on Instagram, "I love him SO much. He’s grown up so fast I cant even deal."



Recalling her childhood memories, Nora reflected how quickly her little brother transformed into grown up man.

"How did he go from being a tiny little baby in my arms to this tall handsome person with such a beautiful heart," she concluded.



In the picture, Nora was seen wearing a monochrome outfit whereas her brother donned a white T-shirt paired with grey track pants.

Known for her iconic dance numbers, the 31-year-old has been a judge at Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Dance Deewane Juniors.

Not just that, she was the only Indian celebrity to perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2023.



On work front, Nora will reportedly be making her Telugu debut with Varun Tej in his upcoming untitled film.