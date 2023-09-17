Climate activists spray-paint Berlin's historic Brandenburg Gate

Climate activists from the group "Last Generation" made a bold statement in Berlin by spray-painting the iconic Brandenburg Gate on Sunday.
They called for an urgent shift away from fossil fuels and greater action to combat climate change.
Six pillars of the historic monument in the heart of the German capital were painted with bright orange warning paint, and the paint extended to the Pariser Platz, the square surrounding the monument. Fourteen individuals were arrested at the scene, but there were no reports of violence.
The demonstrators aimed to emphasise the need for "political change" and a transition away from reliance on fossil fuels. They urged for a complete departure from petrol, gas, and coal no later than 2030, urging German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take a clear stance on the issue.
This act of protest comes in the midst of growing environmental concerns and a call for more aggressive climate action in Germany.
Thousands of climate activists, predominantly led by young people, rallied in Berlin and across the country on Friday, urging Scholz's government to take more decisive measures to achieve Germany's climate targets.
Germany has set its sights on achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.
