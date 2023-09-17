Pakistan footballer Saddam Hussain signs for Oman's Salalah Sport Club

Pakistan football team midfielder Saddam Hussain. — X/@SaddamSH17

KARACHI: Pakistan football team midfielder Saddam Hussain on Sunday signed a contract with the Oman-based Salalah Sports Club.



The Pakistani footballer — who has also played professional football in Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain in the past — was transferred from Sui Southern Gas Company Football Club (SSGC) to Salalah.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Hussain wrote: "*New Signing Alert* Alhamdulillah It's time to start a new chapter for the upcoming season 2023–2024. I've officially signed my contract with my new team, Salalah Sports Club Division 1 League of Oman. I am excited to begin the season with my new family. We are Salalah Tigers."

He further wrote: "Thank you for the amazing assistance from all of our teammates, administration, coaches, & the club presidents. Greetings, fans and friends. For this journey, We need your prayers & support."

The footballer — who has also served as the captain of the national side in the past — has represented Pakistan in 25 international matches and will be in action on behalf of the Salalah club in the 2023-24 season.

The defender is currently out of the national squad but played a key role in Pakistan’s win over India in a two-match series in 2014 in Bangalore, scoring a crucial goal in the second fixture.

He has played for Pakistan in the previous three Asian Games and led the side in 2018, where Pakistan beat Nepal to pull off their first win in 21 years in the Games history. He also captained Pakistan in AFC Under-19 Championships qualifiers in 2010 in Iran.

It must be noted that the Pakistan men’s national team is currently gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Cambodia next month. Meanwhile, the national women’s team is in Saudi Arabia for a six-nation tournament later this month.