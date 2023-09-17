Meghan Markle expresses hopes for children's participation in Royal family pastime

Meghan Markle, engaged in a conversation with Bridget Bridge, the wife of an Invictus Games 2025 board member, expressed her hope that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would take up a beloved hobby that holds significance within the royal family.

Meghan revealed her desire for her children to learn how to ski, suggesting that Whistler, the host of the 2025 Games in Canada, might be an ideal location for this pursuit.

Notably, Meghan admitted that she herself is not a skier, but she was receptive to the idea of her children learning the sport.



Meanwhile, Prince Harry engaged in a conversation with Keith Bridge, Bridget's husband, and shared an anecdote about a remarkable sandwich experience in Deep Cove, which is located in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Harry expressed his enthusiasm for returning to this special place, emphasizing the memorable nature of the sandwich that had left a lasting impression on him.



