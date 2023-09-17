Prince Harry delivers stirring speech at Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shared a heartwarming evening of celebration at the Invictus Games. Meghan was seen blowing kisses to the competitors.



Prince Harry resonated deeply with attendees as he recounted a poignant encounter with Master Corporal James Gendron.

The Prince's emotional connection to bagpipes became evident as he expressed his hope that they would be played during the event.

While addressing the crowd, Prince Harry shared his encounter with Master Corporal James Gendron from the Canadian team in the Invictus 2025 tent.

He revealed that during their conversation, he noticed bagpipes in the far corner of the room.

Bagpipes held a special significance for the Prince, and he couldn't help but hope they would fill the arena with their soul-stirring music.

The evening kicked off with an electrifying musical performance by Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, who dazzled the audience in his iconic bedazzled jumpsuit.

An especially poignant moment occurred when the entire arena rose in a standing ovation to honor Ukraine.

Federal President Frank Walter-Steinmeier delivered a heartfelt dedication to the Ukrainian team, underlining the spirit of unity and support that defined the Invictus Games.