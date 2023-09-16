Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, Sean Federline ‘celebrate’ important milestones together

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, Sean Federline turn 17 and 18

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden and Sean Federline just celebrated milestone birthdays together.



The singer’s two sons from ex-Kevin Federline celebrated their birthdays in the same week, with the younger son Jayden James celebrating his 17th birthday on September 12, and the elder son Sean Preston Federline hitting the adult milestone on his 18th birthday.

Britney hasn't published anything on social media for their special days, but she has previously talked about how it feels to watch her kids grow up so quickly.

In 2021, she posted on Instagram, "So bittersweet to see them get older. why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!"

Kevin also chose to keep their interactions private and out of the public eye and didn't publish a public tribute either.

However, following their relocation to Hawaii with him and his wife of ten years, Victoria Prince, the dancer and rapper recently provided an update on the teenagers.

Earlier this month, his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight that "everyone in Hawaii is doing great and they are very happy."